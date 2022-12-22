Metahero Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $17.37 million and $560,856.89 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

