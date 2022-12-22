MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $16.66 on Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $16.66 or 0.00099967 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $73.36 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014492 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041677 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00224389 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.92133165 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,277,133.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

