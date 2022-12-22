MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $16.78 or 0.00099984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $73.92 million and $2.32 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014256 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020245 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00228119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.92133165 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,277,133.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

