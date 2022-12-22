MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after buying an additional 396,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MetLife by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Trading Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MetLife stock opened at $72.84 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average is $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

