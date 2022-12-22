MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 34,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 33,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $542.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 43.93% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

