Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $17,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 59.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,312. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

