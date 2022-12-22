Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 230,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.11.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

