Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,523,675. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

