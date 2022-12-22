Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 305,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 14,523,675 shares.The stock last traded at $49.54 and had previously closed at $51.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.11.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

