MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.00M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. MillerKnoll also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.40-0.46 EPS.

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.50.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLKN. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

In related news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

