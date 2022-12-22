Mina (MINA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.35 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Mina has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002821 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $371.37 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 782,067,940 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 781,138,586.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.46985973 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $5,706,465.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

