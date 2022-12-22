Mina (MINA) Trading 11.6% Lower This Week

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Mina has a market cap of $372.77 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 781,872,195 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 781,138,586.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.46985973 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $5,706,465.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

