Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 14,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,433,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Further Reading

