monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Down 8.2%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.94 and last traded at $109.00. Approximately 11,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 449,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day moving average is $110.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in monday.com in the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

