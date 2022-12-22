Monero (XMR) 1-Day Volume Tops $66.46 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Monero has a market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $66.46 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $146.01 or 0.00868507 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,811.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00394187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022439 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00097576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00603944 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00264748 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00235930 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,217,171 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

