Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.20

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $4.33. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 252,977 shares traded.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,577,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 667,885 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 145,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

