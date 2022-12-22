Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.20

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $4.33. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 252,977 shares traded.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
