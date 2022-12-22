Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 856,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

