MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Price Target Raised to $170.00

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSA. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

MSA Safety Price Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $138.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.44. MSA Safety has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $153.21.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $381.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $563,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,946.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also

