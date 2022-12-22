MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $192,880.67

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 36% against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $30.80 million and approximately $192,880.67 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $880.53 or 0.05272618 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00490325 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,851.70 or 0.29051992 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.0314933 USD and is up 11.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $434.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

