My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 441 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SDY opened at $125.63 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average of $122.79.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

