My Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the period. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,929,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,826,000 after buying an additional 1,741,636 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,484,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,788,000 after purchasing an additional 751,664 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,375,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,787 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,008,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 373,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

