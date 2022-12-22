My Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 126.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 178,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 29,567 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $53.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

