My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. makes up about 1.2% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $139,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $2,330,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 448.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

