My Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $101.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

