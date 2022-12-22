My Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after buying an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,102,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $218.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $325.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.