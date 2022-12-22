Nano Hits Market Cap of $88.52 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $88.52 million and $740,616.82 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,816.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00392466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00866699 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00097594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00601867 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00265702 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.