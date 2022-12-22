Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) PT Raised to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Nano One Materials Stock Performance

Nano One Materials stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 160,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,741. Nano One Materials has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It serves the original equipment and cathode manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

