Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule Sells 2,100 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00.

NDAQ stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,458. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nasdaq by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nasdaq by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nasdaq by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,818 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

