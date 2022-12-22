Navcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $129.73 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $129.73 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00115667 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00199714 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053455 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00039030 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,123,913 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

