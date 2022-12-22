Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.99

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $3.99 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00115299 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00194802 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00049095 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053735 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,120,817 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

