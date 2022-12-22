NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $49.66 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00007702 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00069666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00052424 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021936 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.30720849 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $44,981,205.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

