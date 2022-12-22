Needham & Company LLC Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $115.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

GOOGL traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.76. 27,429,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,027,047. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.96. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.5% during the first quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

