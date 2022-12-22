Needham & Company LLC Raises AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $58.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC opened at $43.92 on Monday. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in AtriCure by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,014,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in AtriCure by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 71,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $2,120,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.