Nektan (LON:NKTN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.
Nektan Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £2.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.85.
Nektan Company Profile
Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.
