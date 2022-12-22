Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $34,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nestlé by 63.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 67,264 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 34.7% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Nestlé stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.59. The stock had a trading volume of 288,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,141. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.71.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

