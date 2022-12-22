Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $296.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

