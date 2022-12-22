New Potomac Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 2.5% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 203,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.1% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 82,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.17. The company had a trading volume of 32,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,983. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.