Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,136.26

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,136.26 ($13.80) and traded as low as GBX 1,081.50 ($13.14). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,102.50 ($13.39), with a volume of 7,345 shares traded.

Nichols Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,102.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,135.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of £403.28 million and a P/E ratio of -18.50.

Nichols Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.