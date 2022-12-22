NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 59,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NYSE:NKE opened at $115.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.