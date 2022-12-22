NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NN Group from €47.00 ($50.00) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NN Group from €50.60 ($53.83) to €53.80 ($57.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cheuvreux cut shares of NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NN Group from €56.50 ($60.11) to €59.80 ($63.62) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $21.92 on Monday. NN Group has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.