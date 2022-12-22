Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.61 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

