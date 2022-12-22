Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after acquiring an additional 285,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $538.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $524.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

