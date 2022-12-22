Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.81

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.93. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,650,450 shares.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

