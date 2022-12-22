Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $90.90 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $201.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

