Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.27

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 82 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Novonix Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix in the second quarter worth $69,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Further Reading

