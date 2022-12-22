NuCypher (NU) Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

NuCypher (NU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. NuCypher has a total market cap of $62.90 million and $2.29 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $848.02 or 0.05046900 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00499989 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,977.73 or 0.29624622 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

