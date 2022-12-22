NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.59

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.59 and traded as high as C$11.84. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$11.73, with a volume of 505,564 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.34.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$445.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 3.2899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$375,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at C$1,046,406. In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$375,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at C$1,046,406. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$55,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at C$2,135,445.65. Insiders have sold 121,644 shares of company stock worth $1,611,991 over the last ninety days.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.