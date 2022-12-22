NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens Sells 60,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA traded down $11.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,428,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,681,766. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30. The stock has a market cap of $381.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

