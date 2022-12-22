NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 4.9%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $156.91 and last traded at $156.94. Approximately 165,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 39,941,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,287 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $3,602,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $1,350,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

