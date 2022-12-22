NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $246.35 Million

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $37.36 or 0.00224650 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $246.35 million and approximately $62,382.60 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014509 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041500 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006000 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020456 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

